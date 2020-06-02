The Art Of The Hissy Fit

Repeating myself, but while I don't think the press should or always does take its cues solely from politicians pretending to be angry about things, and I do think if for no other reason than habit they're more receptive to this from Republicans, it is also true that if Obummer tear gassed a church and kick out its priests so he could get a really dumb photo, there would be 300 screeching Republicans running to every camera and reporter they could find.
"What if Obama?" sure, but the Celestial Hall Monitors need a little prodding.