U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked contractors for help making President Donald Trump's border wall more difficult to climb over and cut through, an acknowledgment that the design currently being installed across hundreds of miles of the U.S.-Mexico boundary remains vulnerable.
Friday, June 05, 2020
Walls Don't Stop People, Guard Towers Do
Not that I want to give them ideas, of course, but the idea that you can build a massive wall and it will stop people is just absurd, unless it's heavily patrolled by actual people (I suppose you could have ROBOT LASERS too but the point is you need force). You can go under, over, or through just about anything if you have a bit of time.
by Atrios at 12:30