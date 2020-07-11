I don't know the precise answer (there isn't one precise answer) but anecdotes and various news reports suggest getting a test/test results from these hot spots is not easy and not quick.
While there's been too much focus on outdoor activities (people having fun at the park!) relative to indoor activities where the action likely really happens, I do not think it is wise for Disney World to open.
About 71,000 new cases yesterday. About 56,000 a week ago. The trend is not good, folks! At that rate, next Friday is...90,000.