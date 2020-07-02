Thursday, July 02, 2020

The Hot Takes

UK journalism is, actually, worse than US journalism. Don't be fooled by the calm insightful international coverage of BBC International. The rest (including the BBC) is a shitshow.
A thread about some of the worst takes on Covid, from UK pundits.
The divide between journalist and pundit is...well, there isn't really one in the UK. The better inclusive word is "hacks."
Much fun, but perhaps my favorite:

A close second:

And of course, the inevitable:


by Atrios at 09:30