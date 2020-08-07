I Think Obummer Used Up All The Hope

I really don't know why they're doing this. Trump isn't the only one with a 14 day time horizon.
As Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed this summer for schools to reopen, state leaders told school boards they would need Health Department approval if they wanted to keep classrooms closed.
Then they instructed health directors not to give it.
I'm not one who naively believes in ACCOUNTABILITY (hahahaha) but what, precisely, is the up side for choosing this course? With Trump you can follow his demented pudding brain illogic, but these Republican governors?