Make America Great Again, Again

Before the last election in the UK, political reporters who took a few minutes to talk to some Real Voters instead of just projecting their nonsense onto them, were a bit shocked to discover that a nontrivial number of them were under the impression that Labour was currently in control, that Jeremy Corbyn was Prime Minister, and that for these generally single issue pro-Brexit voters (the equivalent Ohio diner man in the UK), he was standing in the way of the Great And Glorious Brexit that had been promised to them, and so they had to elect Boris PM to "get Brexit done."
Just how were these people so misinformed about this issue that the entire UK news media had been focused almost exclusively on for 3 years? Mystery.