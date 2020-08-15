The Plan Is Hope

I was never a SUPER DC INSIDER, but I used to be a bit more connected to various information pathways. Not so much anymore. Still I learned to read the tea leaves a bit. To put it a bit bluntly, insiders leak information to various positioned individuals and outlets in a way that's designed to get the message out. I guess the dumbest version of this is talking points, but sometimes there's more substance.
The result is sometimes it's pretty obvious that a message is going out, as you begin hearing it in surround sound.
There really is no message. The message is just the wrapping, of course. What's inside the box is more important. But if there's no wrapping, there probably no box either. Members of Congress are tweeting, "nothing we can do, please vote."
I am dumb and not important and nobody tells me anything anymore, but...