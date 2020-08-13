What A Country

Encouraging 30% of the country refuse to wear masks (and similar) to Own the Libs might even be the greatest catastrophe of Trumpism.
A Georgia school district that does not require masks has closed a high school and now has over 1,100 students and staff in quarantine due to the coronavirus.
"As your Superintendent, I wear a mask whenever I cannot social distance," Hightower said. "We know all parents do not believe the scientific research that indicates masks are beneficial, but I believe it and see masks as an important measure to help us keep schools open."