Always On Their Bullshit

I don't expect the current situation to cause everybody in the world to rethink their deeply held beliefs about everything, but I am struck how many people just can't get off their bullshit even for a few minutes. A bunch of the worst people in punditry actually went ahead with their plans to form the Journal Of The Existential Threat To America Caused By The Oberlin Student Council and The Cancel Culture of the Twitter Mob (if you don't know what I am talking about, you really don't need to know and your life is better than mine is).
Not expecting it to turn sinners into saints, or libertarians into socialists, or whatever, but "maybe put that bullshit aside for a couple of months" has genuinely been too much for many of our leading lights in the Hot Takes industry.