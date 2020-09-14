Betting It All On Black

No point in trying to micromanage the "win the election" strategy, and that is, at the moment, the only strategy, so there isn't even much point in wishing for another one. But there are deeper things which aren't just Trump or even one half of our political system (there are no good Republicans so stop saying that), and someone is going to have to start trying to explain that to The American People instead of simply complaining about Facebook or even the New York Fucking Times. You go to war with the media system you have, and perhaps it's time to start trying trying some different messaging strategies other than pointing out that Trump is bad and gross (he is) or getting David Brooks to write nice things about you.
Win or lose or whatever the inbetween thing is, the rot is deep and everywhere and there are lots of guns around.