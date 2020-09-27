I always assumed Trump hid his taxes not so much for the corruption (stickin' it to the IRS, man!), but because how does gold toilet man explain losing money for years.
In fact, those public filings offer a distorted picture of his financial state, since they simply report revenue, not profit. In 2018, for example, Mr. Trump announced in his disclosure that he had made at least $434.9 million. The tax records deliver a very different portrait of his bottom line: $47.4 million in losses.
tl;dr the dude hasn't paid any taxes for years.