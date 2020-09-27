Dealing With Rona

I think we know what needs to be done, even if imperfectly, at this point, though how to do it when 20% of the country and 40% of the governors would be in revolt if Dictator Biden tried to institute anything sensibly at this point is a bit of a mystery.
Can quibble about the precise *policies* and their degree of/method of enforcement, but basically... Wear masks as much as possible, certainly indoors anywhere but your home. Shut the bars and restaurants. Have everyone maintaining distancing as much as possible. No large gatherings.
no medium size gatherings. Test as much as possible. When cases are low enough have a full test/track/trace program.
Provide financial support to everyone. I mean everyone. Not "everyone affected." Just throw out money. You can tax it back later.
The tricky bits are schools/universities, I admit. Not a small issue...