(CNN)Once a fixture at the administration's coronavirus briefings, Dr. Deborah Birx has confided to aides and friends that she has become so unhappy with what she sees as her diminished role as coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force that she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position, sources familiar with her thinking tell CNN.Easiest for the ones who have been feeding journalists their concerns OFF THE RECORD the whole time, but all of them will be fine no matter what.
Birx has told people around her that she is "distressed" with the direction of the task force, describing the situation inside the nation's response to the coronavirus as nightmarish.
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Eject Before It's Too Late For The Rehabilitation Tour
If ever you're wondering which Trumpkins will survive with the reputations intact and cable news gigs and other lucrative opportunities endlessly available, the answer is "all of them, Jethro."
