New York (CNN Business)Disney is laying off 28,000 people in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its parks and resorts business.
The cuts will affect the Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products unit. The company said 67% of the employees laid off will be part-time workers.
Disney's parks and resorts division has more than 100,000 US employees.
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Foreclosing On The Mouse's House
Because I am super smart (many people have said so) I knew that whatever Covid aid there was wasn't enough, and certainly not for long enough. I suppose the Fed can prop up zombie companies and rich people for a long time, but it doesn't do much for most people.
