I remain somewhat aghast that in the middle of all this most influential people can't get off their bullshit for just 5 seconds.
I suppose I'm just babbling here a bit, but the weird tension that exists among the authoritarian conservatives in this country is that for all their fantasies about what the country should be, most of them are pretty damn happy with the status quo. I mean, they'll miss the Applebee's when it's gone. Or The Palm, for the fancier ones. "Be careful what you wish for" doesn't really require some elaborate Monkey's Paw scenario to make the point. What they wish for is going to suck pretty hard in a fairly straightforward fashion.