Without even getting into What "We"Should Have Known And When, I think it's pretty obvious now that what has to happen nationally, and certainly anywhere with rising cases is:
1) mandatory mask wearing
2) shut all unnecessary places where people gather and breath on each other without masks, like bars and restaurants.
3) anyone and everyone who can work from home should be encouraged to do so as much as possible
4) institute and maintain reasonable distancing protocols everywhere else
I think schools (and universities) especially are the tricky bit. Perhaps there is no good answer, but, well, nobody said a pandemic would be easy!
Obviously in my fantasy version everyone is given free money and "mandatory workers" are given even more money.
Also in my fantasy version there is universal on demand testing and a reasonable tracking system, as least once cases drop and that would be actually useful.
Disruptive, but not society destroying! Unlike, you know, a raging pandemic.