Out Where The Lightning Splits The Sea

Maybe it's just that Other People puzzle me generally, but I have never really understood the motivations of your more-ambitious-than-average Dem member of Congress. The ones who stay in office forever without being entirely invisible, yet don't seem to be all that interested in accomplishing much, or doing a good job for their local constituents (a respectable option). As a stepping stone, sure, but at some point don't you cash out? Isn't some highly paid barely-show influence peddling job preferable to being a 12 term do-not-much House member?
Not talking about anyone in particular, just a general type.