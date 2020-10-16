Normal Life

Except about MAGAs who love to cough in the faces of store workers because FREEDUM, I'm not too judgey about how people are living their lives in the pandemic. Lots of people just don't have any choice but to go to work in relatively unsafe conditions and after doing that day after day I can't get too mad if they are a bit less likely to hermetically seal themselves off instead of going to a bar or wherever.
Still seeing people going about their lives as if nothing is really happening is always a bit jarring. Rooms filled with maskless people.
Again, I'm not even being judgmental. It's just, "whoa."