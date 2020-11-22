November 22, 2020A lot of the conservative covid backlash is based on a fiction that the government has enacted extreme lockdown rules. No one is stopping anybody from having Thanksgiving. Aside from a few states, the most extreme restrictions on private gatherings limit them to 10, and it isn't as if anyone's gonna get hauled off of they sneak an extra couple people in. The rules are guidelines, mostly, and if you want to evade them you won't have any problems doing so unless you have a 50 person rager.