I don't doubt that Trump can throw some accelerant on the conflagration that is burning down the country in the remaining couple of months he has, as well as walking off with anything he can steal, but I really don't think anything will, as some seem concerned about, make him an enduring political figure with the 27percenters.
We should still worry about the 27percenters, but in three months there's more chance they'll be led by an animatronic statue speaking with the voice of Foghorn Leghorn than by Trump.