Melania is obviously not some secret good person, but you don't have to be a secret good person to be repulsed by Trump. She's gonna collect her payday from whatever re-negotiated prenup she got when Trump won and get the fuck out of there, having presumably made sure her lawyers figured out how to put a legal wall around the cash.
From the WH: "On Monday, November 30 starting at 7:00AM EST the Office of the First Lady will host a preview of the 2020 holiday décor at the White House.... The First Lady will not be in attendance. "— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) November 24, 2020
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Melania's Out
Maybe not today, but Trump's never going to see her again after not very long.
by Atrios at 16:40