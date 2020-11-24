Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Melania's Out

Maybe not today, but Trump's never going to see her again after not very long. Melania is obviously not some secret good person, but you don't have to be a secret good person to be repulsed by Trump. She's gonna collect her payday from whatever re-negotiated prenup she got when Trump won and get the fuck out of there, having presumably made sure her lawyers figured out how to put a legal wall around the cash.
by Atrios at 16:40