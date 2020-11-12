Morning Thread

I certainly sympathize with especially the smallish business owners that are heavily impacted by this, and if we had sane governance we'd just pay them to shut down, but generally the madness of pushing to open bars and restaurants, obvious places of transmission has been, well, madness.
The country really is divided between people who are like, "well, haven't seen my family for 8 months," and "still going to Applebees 3 times per week."
And this isn't a situation where people can just pick their own individual risk tolerance, as, even now, half the country seems to think. It's one thing to drive 150 on an empty highway, it's another thing to drive 150 in traffic.