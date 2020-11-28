One True Religion

The speed at which conservatives can flip from "actually, criticizing a Supreme Court nominee who happens to be religious is anti-Catholic bigotry" to "fuck the Pope he is a garbage human all good Catholics hate that fucking pope" is amazing, but not surprising, as they always do it. Religion just means conservatism. See, also, regular attacks on anything said by African-American pastors, which is often not even out of the mainstream of American evangelicalism generally, but BLACK.
That reporters play along with this stuff is just the general issue with reporters always pretending to believe conservatives when they pretend to be mad about something, even if it contradicts what they were mad about yesterday.