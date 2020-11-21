Rule Change

Alternatively you make clear that people had better play nice or Attorney General Gritty is coming for you on Jan. 20.
I’m going to give my personal view:— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 20, 2020
CONGRESSIONAL SUBPOENAS ARE MEANINGLESS BECAUSE WE CANNOT ENFORCE THEM.
The GSA will simply ignore the subpoena and litigate, which takes years to resolve.
We can fix this by passing House Rules change to authorize Inherent Contempt power. https://t.co/5BRLWwZolP
It isn't entirely "nice," but standard legal system tactic is just making people miserable until the cooperate.