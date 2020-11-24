We Are The Egg Men

One could point to many things, but that they attempted to destroy the post office, and were fairly successful, in order to sabotage the voting process in many states, should not be forgotten. One of those "sounds too crazy even for some hack Hollywood political thriller" things but they did it.
If they'd managed to limit Biden's lead to two states with a lower (but undeniable) margin, they would've pulled it off and every Republican and professional conservative would have been behind it, including ones that are now pretending the effort was toxic.