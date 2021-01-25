Box Turtle John

Flashback:
Another "unifying" move by the new Administration?— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 25, 2021
Biden Ends Partial Ban on Transgender Soldiers in U.S. Military https://t.co/DiVXdFnEQ8
For the record, it’s true that Cornyn dropped the “box turtle” reference from a 2004 speech to the Heritage Foundation. But the reference appeared in an advance copy of the speech that was given to The Washington Post, and the newspaper ran it. Here’s the quote:That speech was written by Ben Domenech, now Mr. Meghan McCain, though that bit was "borrowed," perhaps with permission, from a blog commenter at Red State.“It does not affect your daily life very much if your neighbor marries a box turtle. But that does not mean it is right … [N]ow you must raise your children up in a world where that union of man and box turtle is on the same legal footing as man and wife.”
Biden's "unity" rhetoric is dumb because of course they were going to claim anything that doesn't appeal to the worst Nazis in their party is not unifying, and because the press will let them get away with blaming Biden for their own failures, but...