Now, after the attack on the American election and the siege by rioters that left four people dead, Danforth has even stronger words.
“Supporting Josh and trying so hard to get him elected to the Senate was the worst mistake I ever made in my life,” Danforth said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “Yesterday was the physical culmination of the long attempt (by Hawley and others) to foment a lack of public confidence in our democratic system. It is very dangerous to America to continue pushing this idea that government doesn’t work and that voting was fraudulent.”
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Messed Up, Bro
Our children too often disappoint us.
