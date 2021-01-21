Thursday, January 21, 2021
The Greatest Time Of His Life
I've said this before, but related to this, I underestimated just how much Donald Trump would fucking *love* being president. I figured it would actually require some minimal amount of unpleasant work, and that would be enough to turn him off the whole endeavor. Silly me, he just didn't do any work, even the bare minimum. More importantly, it was the TV-brain narcissist's dream existence. He could watch the Donald Trump Show on teevee all day long, and make the entire world jump just by poking his phone with his sausage fingers. Nothing else could compare to that.
by Atrios at 13:30