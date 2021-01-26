Giuliani, the lawsuit alleges, knowingly spread falsehoods about the company to bolster Trump’s failing attempts to overturn the reality of his election loss. But Giuliani had another incentive for doing so, the lawyers wrote: He “cashed in by hosting a podcast where he exploited election falsehoods to market gold coins, supplements, cigars, and protection from ‘cyber thieves.’ ”
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
You Can Watch Just About Anything At Any Time - Why Would You Watch That
What I don't get about these grifts is that you need an audience, and while I know that the sophisticated high brow content I provide here at atrios dot blogspot dot com has a highly selective appeal, I still don't get how there is any audience for Rudy 911.
by Atrios at 09:36