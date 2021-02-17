Resign, Blue Trump

Just an incompetent narcissistic sociopathic asshole.
"Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience," Kim said. Cuomo proceeded to tell the assemblyman that "we're in this business together and we don't cross certain lines and he said I hadn't seen his wrath and that he can destroy me," according to Kim.
Cuomo's adviser denied that the governor threatened to destroy Kim.