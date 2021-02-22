Monday, February 22, 2021

"Targeting"

However you want to design the set of people who are "deserving" of whatever help is being offered, any eligibility rules and system for implementing them will end up excluding a lot of people who are actually in that set. Especially given our 50 separate state bureaucracies and the fact that even the IRS doesn't have recent income data for most people.
by Atrios at 12:59