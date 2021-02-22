Especially given our 50 separate state bureaucracies and the fact that even the IRS doesn't have recent income data for most people.
Yellen on stimulus checks: "The truth is, there are pockets of pain that go beyond what can be reached in highly-targeted ways." Points to people who have dropped out of labor force don't qualify for UI https://t.co/gXo5JWxTuf— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) February 22, 2021
"Targeting"
However you want to design the set of people who are "deserving" of whatever help is being offered, any eligibility rules and system for implementing them will end up excluding a lot of people who are actually in that set.
by Atrios at 12:59