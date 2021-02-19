When Politics Is Over

This was a joke,
and I don't really see a lot of this sentiment now, but there was quite a bit of it back when Obummer won in 2008. A bit of it was directed at BLOGGERS specifically, as if left wing political blogging was something that served a purpose/had an audience during the Bush administration, but there was a common more general "ok, Bush is gone, time to go to brunch and stop worrying about this stuff" sentiment.
In any case, it doesn't end! We have not achieved a perfect framework that only requires occasional mild technocratic tweaks, and the big questions are unlikely to be settled! New politicians will try to obtain power, and won't always defer to the octogenerian Elders who have decided to rule forever. Politics goes on.