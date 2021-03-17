Tax Cuts Are The Cause Of, And Solution To, All Of Our Problems

Under Justice's plan, all tax filers would see a 60% tax cut on wages and salaries, as well as on Social Security, unemployment and retirement benefits.I don't pretend to be an advanced West Virginia Knower, but I don't think this is going to do it, big guy.
But the plan would cost the state more than a billion dollars — or nearly a quarter — of its general revenue budget. To account for that revenue loss, Justice has proposed massive hikes on tobacco, alcohol and soda taxes.
... "I really, really believe that there is a real chance of landing real entertainment — landing, you know, the next Disney, the next Dollywood, whatever," he said at a recent event touting the plan.
There's no one quick trick, but I suspect it's more "focus on making it a nice place for residents and make infrastructure investments that help businesses generally," and not "a drive in drive out tourist attraction."
Again, not an advanced West Virginia Knower, but I suspect "lack of good commercial air service" is a bigger impediment to high paying jerbs than a small state income tax. I also suspect it's a good time to talk to your senator, who can get anything he wants right now.