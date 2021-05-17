PizzaGates

And the answer is... she's fucking pissed off.
Three somewhat different stories in the Post, WSJ, and NYT, and the kicker in the Daily Beast.
The billionaire met Epstein dozens of times starting in 2011 and continuing through to 2014 mostly at the financier’s Manhattan home—a substantially higher number than has been previously reported. Their conversations took place years before Bill and Melinda Gates announced this month that they were splitting up.chelor sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on ending his marriage with Melinda after the Microsoft co-founder complained about her during a series of meetings at the money manager’s mansion, according to two people familiar with the situation.That's a PR push!
Gates used the gatherings at Epstein’s $77 million New York townhouse as an escape from what he told Epstein was a “toxic” marriage, a topic both men found humorous, a person who attended the meetings told The Daily Beast.
I don't really care about this as celebrity gossip, but as with any rich white guys who dabble in big philanthropy and as "public intellectuals," Bill was (and is) granted so much authority every time he opened his mouth.