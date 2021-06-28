Monday, June 28, 2021

America Has The Worst Weather In The World

Not all of it, but parts of the Midwest especially. I'm too lazy to find the numbers right now, but the basic way to measure how much "extreme" (of a certain type) weather you have is to add up heating degree days plus cooling degree days. 65 is the base, so a day which is 90 is a 25 degree cooling degree day, and a day which is 40 is a 25 degree heating degree day. 65 degrees every day would add up to zero over the year. Lots of high temp days and low temp days give you a big number.

There are hotter places and there are cooler places, but Chicago is really fucking hot and really fucking cold. Mid-Atlantic not much better.

