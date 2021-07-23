Friday, July 23, 2021

Brigaded By The Vile Trolls Again

Part of The Discourse is an endless cycle of reporters showing their asses on Twitter, left-leaning critics pointing out that their asses are out, and the entire profession rallying behind their bare-assed colleagues, insisting that no ass can be seen. The problem, you see, is our critics and readers are idiots who are not Advanced Politics Knowers Like Me, a person who understands how The Truth can only be reached if Jim Jordan is on this committee, a conclusion I have reached after watching his behavior over the past couple of years. A source familiar with Jim Jordan's thinking agrees with this.
by Atrios at 11:00