Smashing My Dick With A Hammer To Own The Libs

"Owning the libs" as the animating purpose for most conservatives isn't a new thing that started with Trump. Though it is definitely something thing that Very Serious Commenters who want to believe it's all about Principled Support For Small Government or some such bullshit have ignored for years, and only dumb bloggers and a few of the more disreputable media members ever commented on.
Catching A Deadly Virus to Own The Libs does have a few more of them noticing, I think, if only because the virus affects them, also, too.