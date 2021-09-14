Don't You Dare Cast Doubt On The Purity And Majesty Of Our Institutions

It is a widely held belief among elites that the great danger is not that we are ruled by a bunch of corrupt inbreds, but that the masses might become aware of the fact that we are. Barrett (and others) saying things like this
is basically tossing the blame onto critics. The problem is not that the Court is a bunch of corrupt unaccountable right wing Republicans, the problem is the people who suggest it is.
Everything is wonderful as long as no one mentions the stench of the rotting corpse, and then it's that person's fault. Try the messenger for treason and lock them in Gitmo.