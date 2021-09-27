We Were All Innocent Children Then

The best you can say about Tim Russert is that he was much more skilled at being horrible in his job precisely in the same way that Chuck Todd is.
But the broader point is most people were blissfully unaware of just what a shitshow everything was in the early aughts, the era of Peak Russert.
As for the criticism, it's that "I'm John McCain's daughter's father's daughter" was a guest, and lied, and they promoted her lies.
As has long been the case, the responsibility isn't just with the producers and hosts of the show, it's with the supposed journalists who endorse this format week after week by their presence.
1. You invited someone with no life experience or accomplishments outside the entertainment industry to talk politics.— David Roberts (@drvolts) September 26, 2021
2. She told a series of demonstrable lies.
3. You have now amplified those lies on Twitter, w/out comment or editing.
Everyone involved should be embarrassed. https://t.co/s49oHnLQU8
Joining me for insight and analysis are Amy Walter, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Cook Political Report, Eddie Glaude, Jr. of Princeton University, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell and Meghan McCain, columnist for TheDailyMail.com.