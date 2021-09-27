Monday, September 27, 2021

We Were All Innocent Children Then

Every time there's some major criticism of Meet the Press (weekly, really), a very large number of people on Twitter comment something like, "TIM RUSSERT IS ROLLING IN HIS GRAVE." 

The best you can say about Tim Russert is that he was much more skilled at being horrible in his job precisely in the same way that Chuck Todd is.

But the broader point is most people were blissfully unaware of just what a shitshow everything was in the early aughts, the era of Peak Russert.

As for the criticism, it's that "I'm John McCain's daughter's father's daughter" was a guest, and lied, and they promoted her lies.

As has long been the case, the responsibility isn't just with the producers and hosts of the show, it's with the supposed journalists who endorse this format week after week by their presence.
Joining me for insight and analysis are Amy Walter, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Cook Political Report, Eddie Glaude, Jr. of Princeton University, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell and Meghan McCain, columnist for TheDailyMail.com.
by Atrios at 14:30