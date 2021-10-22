FALL FUNDRAISING DAY 2

I don't have an overinflated sense of my value added here - there are many other people who are much more important in a positive way to The Discourse than me - but watching, generally, The Discourse largely implode in on itself in a black hole of narcissism and racism has been a bit disappointing! Mini Trumps everywhere!
Support nonracist and less narcissistic endeavors! Maybe not this one, but other ones at least!
Thanks to all for helping me to keep food on my family!