Nasty Humans

There's a kind of nastiness, a level of misanthropy, that I've only experienced in one corner of the United States. I've decided to not say which one because it probably is just my weird anecdotal experience, and not actually something unique to the area, but nonetheless there is one place I've experienced repeated shocking indifference to other members of humanity.
It's weird!
I don't think I'm a particularly nice and generous person, but "just put them ovens" kind of rage is not something I ever feel!