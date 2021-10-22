Nobody Cares About The Deficit

Not the only problem dealing with Manchin/Sinema, but generally in dealing with the supposed "moderates" and their allies across the media, a huge mistake is thinking anybody cares about the deficit. Nobody cares if your plan is "paid for." In fact, that makes it worse, because what the deficit peacocks care about in order is:
- Tax cuts for rich people
- Abusing the poors
The deficit is not actually anywhere on this list.
Being "responsible" and trying to "pay for it" means you're going to run into the buzz saw of #1 right away!
A possible deal is, actually, "we'll give more money to rich people if you let us give a tiny bit to the poors, too."