So it came as a surprise to Skip Erickson when the HOA board this spring declared that its neighborhood was now besieged by crime, with “bullets flying,” street racing and burglaries “terrorizing the families.”Just absurd stuff.
To address the threat, the board said it wanted to buy one of the country’s hottest new security tools: license plate readers built to scan the tag on every passing vehicle for later inspection by homeowners and police.
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Suburban Crime Paranoia
I understand (this does not make it correct, but I get where it comes from) the extreme fear some suburbanites have about urban hellholes, but that they moved to "where it's safe" and then became paranoid about their own neighborhoods is just bizarre.
by Atrios at 14:00