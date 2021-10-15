What's It All About Then

Regularly there are pleas to the FREE SPEECH DEFENDERS who have built up an audience claiming to be oh so concerned about this precious principle, particularly in places where LIBERALS are supposedly SILENCING PEOPLE and CANCELING THEM, to pay a bit of attention the various things that are going on in all levels of our education system.
And, well, I know mostly these are jabs aiming to show that these people have always been full of shit, but sometimes the people saying them seem to be least slightly genuine, so let me explain.
The FREE SPEECH crowd was only and always about preserving safe spaces for elite racists to do racism and get paid for it.