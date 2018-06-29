Bloomberg Isn't That Stupid

Michael Bloomberg — a week after pledging $80 million to help Dems win the House (https://t.co/6wcxSNDm20) — held a fundraiser at his home last night for Republican Rep. Peter King.— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 29, 2018
Co-hosts asked to raise $10k for King. pic.twitter.com/4DbJu8Te72
We all understand that if you know anything about power in American politics, that if you are roughly on board with the agenda of one party over the other, then you're pretty much an idiot for voting for (for example) the "good moderate Republican" over the "bad conservative Democrat" even if the good moderate Republican (I think there used to be a couple) is genuine (though ultimately any good moderate Republican would switch parties for the reason I am about to explain). Having a majority in the House or Senate is much more important than electing any individual person, no matter how good or bad, and of course in the Senate that means you need 60 (sometimes! it's confusing) so it's even more true.
This is the mostly true logic for supporting, for example, anti-choice Democrats.
Anyway the point is that if Bloomberg wants to flip the House to Democrats, and he's putting a lot of money into doing that, he can't have his left and right hands wrestling each other. So what is he doing?