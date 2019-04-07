The Pigfucker Whisperers

My whole time "in" politics centrist goobers have been talking about cracking the code to speak in the mysterious languages spoken by people not in their social circles. The Real American has taken various forms in this popular conception, though I will say in the past this mythic creature seemed to bear some relationship to actual people, while the media's creation of The Trump Voter or the (white) Working Class in this latest chapter of their novel seems to be almost wholly fiction. Not that Trump voters don't exist - they obviously do - they just aren't recognizable in any of the portraits painted of them by the Art School graduates at the New York Times.
If you're thinking about how "we" need to talk to "them" then you've already lost this particular struggle, and coastal elites who imagine we can send an ambassador from Harvard because he picked up some pigfucker at some point in his life and he can use his language to talk to the natives of that strange land known as Real America are as dumb as, well, Will Saletan. Who is always dumb.
Buttigieg is the only red-state executive running for president. He understands how to talk to the rest of America.— Will Saletan (@saletan) April 5, 2019
The last time Democrats nominated a candidate like that was 1992. And he took down the Republican incumbent.
Also, too, mayor of a college town is not the same as the governor of the state, and Julian Castro is running for president and was the executive of a rather large red state city. Slipped Will's mind.