You're Our Only Hope (Checks Notes), Joe Walsh

There's just something off when the entire Dem structure, from Nancy Pelosi to cable news hosts to think tank presidents to random person on twitter, is looking for Republicans to Do The Right Thing and save us. Whether it's NeverTrumpers or Mueller or that One Good Senator, or some disgusting grifter doing an obvious grift, focusing on those agents rather than what is "our" own agency is both misguided and pathetic. I often blame the media for making the Republicans the protagonists in The Story of Politics, but sadly I have to admit that Democrats are more than happy for them to do so.
A grifter ex machina isn't going to bring this story to a happy conclusion. Use the damn power and money and activism that you have available to you.
It's so depressing.