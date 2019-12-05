A Blue Ribbon Panel Of The Wise Old Men Of Washington

I also, too, don't think much of the Wise Old Men Of Washington because I've learned over the years that most of them are, at best, not wise. But also *normal people have no idea who the hell these people are.* Normal people barely know who John McCain is (was)!
People in DC have cable news brain. Probably now the young ones have Twitter brain, which is at least *better* than turning to Andrea Mitchell for wisdom. Appealing to the Hall Monitors or the Nonpartisan Referees or the Very Serious People has no appeal. "Well, jeez, I was going to vote for Trump but now that Colin Powell has spoken out against him...."