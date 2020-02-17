Eugenics Is Good Now

And now.
Mr Sabiksy has also come under fire for previously stating that much of the ‘hue and cry’ against female genital mutilation ‘looks more like a moral panic’. Baby dies and woman fighting for life after car crashes with lorry He also suggested that giving children mental performance-enhancing drugs, which pose a serious risk to life, is probably worth ‘a dead kid once a year’. The Cambridge graduate also advocates for eugenics, which aims to improve the genetic quality of the population by excluding certain groups judged to be ‘inferior’.
Jeremy Corbyn is the real racist, though.
The Andrew Sabisky row just got a whole lot worse. PM’s deputy official spox won’t say if Boris Johnson agrees with eugenics or whether black people less intelligent than white people. Only that “his views are well documented” - and won’t comment on the controversial appointment— Rowena Mason (@rowenamason) February 17, 2020