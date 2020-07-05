And Those Would Be

I think this whole thing from top to bottom is funny, but this jumped out.
Students and potentially their parents will be asked to sign a behavioral expectation form, with potential penalties for noncompliance.
"We are hoping to have a series of escalations for dealing with misbehavior," Pollack said. "Look, people are going to make mistakes. Someone's going to forget their mask and we're going to tell them to put their mask back on, but we will be escalating if the misbehavior gets too serious."
"Penalties for noncompliance." Such as?